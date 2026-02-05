Former FBI Agent Says Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case Makes No Sense

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has some questions and concerns about the kidnapping case of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of TODAY show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. She described the case as "highly unusual," questioning why there had been no ransom demand in what appeared to be a targeted kidnapping. "If they intended to rob her and then killed her, it would be highly unusual to take her," Coffindaffer noted on social media platform X.

Speaking during an appearance on KFI, Coffindaffer suggested that whoever is responsible for her disappearance could be somebody close to her.

"This case smells of either a person who worked for her or in some way insider information. And I say that because how would this kidnapper know she would be there, that she would be there alone?," Coffindaffer said.