Gary & Shannon Roast California Governor Candidates After Debate

California’s race for governor heated up Tuesday (February 3) as seven candidates faced off in the state’s first televised gubernatorial debate, offering voters a look at how each contender would tackle soaring costs, homelessness, and other pressing issues.

The lineup included six Democrats—Tom Steyer, Xavier Becerra, Tony Thurmond, Antonio Villaraigosa, Betty Yee, and Matt Mahan—and one Republican, Steve Hilton. As reported by KFI AM 640, the event highlighted the deep divides over how to address the state’s high cost of living and homelessness.

KFI's Gary and Shannon were not impressed with what they saw and roasted some of the candidates following the debate.