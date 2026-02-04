Bill And Amy Discuss The Bizarre Kidnapping Of Savannah Guthrie's Mom

Authorities in Pima County, Arizona, are intensifying their search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, after she was reported missing from her home north of Tucson on Sunday (February 1). Investigators say the evidence suggests Nancy Guthrie was taken against her will, and new details indicate possible ransom notes may be involved in the case.

When police arrived at Nancy Guthrie’s home, they found concerning evidence including blood spatters near the front door, as well as her cellphone, wallet, car, and medication left behind—a strong indication she did not leave by choice, according to the Los Angeles Times. Nancy Guthrie, who is described as being in sound mind but with physical ailments, requires daily medication, raising concerns for her safety.

Bill Handel and Amy King discussed the bizarre case.

"Everything is so bizarre about it. Like, why would you kidnap an 84 year old woman? Like, what what's the motivation behind that? And now there's talking there's talk of possible ransom notes, but we don't know," Amy said.