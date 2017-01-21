Toggle navigation
KFI AM 640 - #1 in News, Talk, and Sports in LA & San Diego
KFI AM 640 - #1 in News, Talk, and Sports in LA & San Diego
On Air
Today's Schedule
Wake Up Call
Bill Handel
Gary and Shannon
John and Ken
Tim Conway Jr.
Coast to Coast
The Fork Report
Handel on the Law
Weekends
Podcasts
News
Local News
KFI on the Pulse
Jo Kwon Reports
National
Weird News
Entertainment
Sports News
KFI News Team
Photos
KFI Photos
Local News Gallery
National News Gallery
Fun Photos
Features
The KFI SquadCasts!
Girl on Film
Check out the KFI Online Museum!
Photos
Host Advertisements
Calendar
Contests
Crossroads of the West
Register To Win The ANNUAL Kitchen & Bath $20,000 Sweepstakes!
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
President Trump Vows To Start Rebuilding & Restoring Promise Of America
The Best Moments From Donald Trump's Inauguration (PHOTOS)
Get The Latest On The Obama/Trump Transition
The iHeart80s Party returns Jan. 28th in the SF Bay Area
Win Tickets to the iHeartRadio Music Awards happening on March 5th!
Register To Win The ANNUAL Kitchen & Bath $20,000 Sweepstakes!
previous
next
On-Air Now
6pm - 8pm
Celebs Speak Out On Women's March
Women's Marches Around the United States
Women's Marches Around the United States
Newborn Helps Dad Propose to Mom
These Are the Best College Towns in the US
Estimated 250,000 protestors join Women's March Los Angeles
Soldiers in the US Army Are Getting a New Service Pistol
Trump Promises Support In Speech At CIA Headquarters
Spokesman Says Bushes Feeling Better In Houston Hospital
When Vet's Body Went Unclaimed, Strangers Stepped In
Celebrities Join #WomensMarch Around the Country
Kushner in White House Doesn't Violate Anti-Nepotism Laws
x
See Full Playlist
KFI AM 640
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from KFI AM 640 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.