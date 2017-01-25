KFI AM 640 - #1 in News, Talk, and Sports in LA & San Diego

After video of a dog struggling to stay out of the water during a shoot for the movie 'A Dog's Purpose' went viral, people were outraged at what appeared to be the mistreatment of the dog named Hercules.

Gavine Polone, an animal activist and the producer for the film joined Tim Conway Jr. to talk about some of the misinformation that's surrounded his movie.

