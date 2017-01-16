KFI AM 640 - #1 in News, Talk, and Sports in LA & San Diego
Governor Peter Thiel?

Rams QB Jared Goff joins The Dan Patrick Show

Ordinary People Changing The World

(1/16) Download the #WakeUpCall podcast

Trump: ObamaCare Replacement Is Ready to Go

Woman Dies of Superbug No Antibiotic Could Treat

FBI Nabs 1 of 10 Most Wanted

Laurel Canyon Blvd Reopens With Limited Access

He's Not Trump, He Just Plays Him for the Inauguration Rehearsal

Officials: Unfilled border tunnels in Mexico a security risk

Trump Lashes Out at CIA Director

Thousands rally in California against health law repeal

