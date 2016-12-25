KFI AM 640 - #1 in News, Talk, and Sports in LA & San Diego
KFI AM 640 - #1 in News, Talk, and Sports in LA & San Diego

On-Air Now

Enter John and Ken's Ghoul Pool 2017 here!

Terror Attack in Turkey Kills At Least 35

At Least 35 Dead In Istanbul Nightclub Attack

New Year's Around The World

30 Car Pile Up on I-5

Escondido House Fire Claims Another

An Oh-So-Ironic Arrest: 5 Craziest Crimes of the Week

Free Metro For New Year's Eve

Ringing In the New Year in Downtown LA

2016 Is 'the Worst'? That's a First-World Problem

288 New Crystal Triangles Installed For New Year's Eve Ball Drop

How to Handle This Year's Extra Second: 'Smear' It

x
*
Outbrain Pixel