Person Arrested at JFK in Palm Springs Clinic Bombing Case

Federal authorities have arrested Daniel Park, a 32-year-old man from Washington state, in connection with last month's bombing of a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California. Park was taken into custody on Tuesday night at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York upon his return from Poland, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli.

Park is accused of supplying chemicals used to make explosives for the attack. Specifically, he shipped 180 pounds of ammonium nitrate to Guy Edward Bartkus, the individual who detonated the bomb at the clinic. Ammonium nitrate is a chemical compound often used as an explosive precursor. Bartkus, who was killed in the explosion, had previously hosted Park in Southern California for about two weeks in late January.

The FBI has been investigating the incident since the explosion, which was reportedly caused by a car bomb. Bartkus was identified as the suspect shortly after the attack, and authorities have been working to determine if he had any accomplices. The arrest of Park marks a significant development in the case.

Federal prosecutors are expected to provide more details about the investigation during a news conference in Los Angeles. The arrest was first reported by NBC News and has been confirmed by law enforcement officials familiar with the matter.